Four people are being charged after a gun was pointed at Mille Lacs County deputy on Saturday, Jan. 14.
No one was injured during the incident at 2769 56th Ave. in Princeton Township, which resulted in a total of eight being held for questioning before four people were eventually transported to jail.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team, Princeton Police Department, and deputies from both Isanti County and Sherburne County were called to the scene, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
According to a report from Burton, a county deputy arrived at the Princeton residence on Saturday, Jan. 14 in order to serve a civil document to one of the occupants.
After making several attempts to identify himself to the group the deputy saw inside the residence through the window, the deputy observed a red laser dot on his chest, what was observed to be from a gun with a laser scope from inside the residence.
A multi-hour stand-off followed after the individual who is believed to have pointed the gun at the deputy communicated with law enforcement through the use of text messaging to state he was not coming out and was not going to speak with law enforcement, Burton said.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and its mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle arrived on scene.
After negotiations, a male suspect exited the house and was taken into custody. Deputies detained the remaining individuals after confrontations.
Names of the charged individuals were released on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the Messenger went to press for the week. According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Rigge, 77, of Princeton is facing three counts of felony, including second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, harassment with possession of a dangerous weapon, and threats of violence with purpose to terrorize or reckless disregard. Sharon Rigge, 76, of Princeton is facing a misdemeanor charge for obstruction of legal process; Cristy Collins, 70, of Princeton is charged with a gross misdemeanor for interfering with a peace officer. Finally, George Collins, 71, of Princeton is charged with attempted disarming of a peace officer, a felony, and a gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.