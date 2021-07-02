Garrison: Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday, July 4, over Garrison Bay near the concourse.
Glen: 1 p.m. parade. Line up along North Clear Lake Road about noon. Bethesda Lutheran Church participants will meet at the church about 11:30 a.m. or go directly to line up.
Isle: Fly Our Flag High Motorcycle Ride on Saturuday, July 3. Kickstand’s up at 11 a.m. Leaving from Isle Fire Dept. Bring your flag! All proceeds benefit the Isle Fire Department.
Onamia: Onamia’s fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 3 at dusk and set off on the Soo Line Trail.
Wahkon: On Sunday, July 4, fireworks will begin at dusk. The best viewing will be from Veteran’s Park.
