Trinity Lutheran Church offers a free pre-school program for children ages three-to-five. Those children are invited to come to the church at 880 Island Avenue with a caregiver Wednesday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. to participate in the Awesomely Redeemed Kids (ARK) session which includes a Bible story, songs and prayer preceded by a play time. Everyone attending receives a free lunch before leaving. Pictured are three children participating in a sensory walk related to that day’s Bible story. For more information, please call Trinity at 676-8774.
