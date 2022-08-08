Plans are in place to celebrate the 75th Annual FFA Shows at the Minnesota State Fair.
The celebration will take place Labor Day weekend, during the FFA encampment.
Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. - Kickoff for 75 years of FFA at Minnesota State Fair program to be held at Judson Ave. between Swine Barn and Compeer Arena. Program to include history of FFA at Minnesota State Fair, proclamation and remarks by special guests.
Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. - FFA Legends from 1948 to Today program to be held on the Christensen Farms Stage outside CHS Miracle of Birth Center. Program to include History of FFA Shows at state fair, recognition of Baldwin award winners, Legacy FFA Show Families, Legacy FFA Chapters, show staff and superintendents and others.
Monday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. – FFA Supreme Champions and Awards Program to be held in Compeer Arena. Program to include recognition of student exhibits as well as recognition of families that have exhibited in the FFA shows for three generations or more. Families that qualify for this recognition should email pkoenen@ac242.us by Aug. 8. This program will be livestreamed and available for viewing on Minnesota FFA’s YouTube channel.
To capture some of the many stories of FFA members and supporters involved with the FFA shows, everyone is invited to record an audio message about their personal experience as an FFA member exhibiting livestock, crops, agricultural mechanics, participating in the safe tractor driving contest, creating a landscape booth or other area. Additionally, superintendents or other volunteers are also being sought on why they choose to support FFA members involved with the state fair. To record a message, call 1-800-437-3009, and enter the Invitation Number of 84216.
Learn more about the experiences of FFA members and supporters by visiting MnFFA.org
