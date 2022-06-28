State run site one of many options for parents, along with pediatricians, local clinics and pharmacies
The State of Minnesota announced that appointments at the state-run Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site are now open for Minnesota children between 6 months and 5 years old. This follows final authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group, which was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the weekend.
Parents can now book appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at the Mall of America site online by going to: Community Vaccination for COVID-19. The Mall of America vaccination site is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years at the Mall of America, and initial demand is expected to be high. While the state-run Mall of America vaccination site is one option for parents, Minnesota’s provider network – primarily large medical systems, pediatricians, local clinics, and pharmacies – will administer most COVID-19 vaccines to children between 6 months and 5 years old because of their expertise caring for young children. Vaccine shipments are expected to arrive to Minnesota providers in waves over the next week.
How families can get a free COVID-19 shot:
Contact your or your child’s primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations to find vaccine providers near you.
