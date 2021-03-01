Baabiiyobiikwe, Janet Benjamin, 55-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. A visitation will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Baabiiyobiikwe, Janet Benjamin was born on April 19, 1965 in Onamia, to Evelyn (Weyaus) and Arthur Benjamin. She enjoyed spending her time listening to music, coloring, and watching Lifetime movies on TV. Janet liked to post and connect with others on her Facebook page, being with all the grandkids, and going on rides to visit family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
Janet is survived by her daughters: Melissa (Rodney Jr.) Boyd, Krisanne Benjamin and Rose Killsplenty; sons: Phillip Benjamin Sr., Travis Weyaus, Anthony Weyaus and Derrick Weyaus Sr.; sister, Sheila Benjamin; brothers, Raymond Benjamin and Bernard Weyous; 25 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (Weyaus) and Arthur Benjamin; grandparents, Joseph and Mary (Littlewolf) Benjamin; son, Daniel Weyaus Sr.; sisters, Betty, Sheryl, and Debra.
