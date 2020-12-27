Did you know that jeans, in order to be real jeans, must be sewed with white thread? My nine-year-old daughter says it’s so – so it must be true! And she was quite shocked to discover that her father, an adult, didn’t know this important piece of information, When you’re nine, you know everything there is worth knowing!
My wife has been Christmas shopping for me – trying to find a shirt with a pattern that has printers ink blotches in it!
The linotype machine was invented by a maniac in about 1890. As he put the last cog wheel on his invention, he laughingly said, “This machine will set type – it will give every publisher for the next 100 years ulcers!” Then he blew his top, and they locked him in a padded cell. (It’s true, too.)
His prediction came true. And though other meddlers have added a few inventions to the machine, each one designed to cause more trouble, the basic machine is the same as it was 70 years ago.
What’s a linotype machine? It’s the machine, that, if it decides to be working right when the linotype operator gets this copy, sets one letter after another on a lead slug. It has a built in timer that automatically causes a breakdown on Tuesday afternoons. It’s a lousy machine that a print shop can’t get along without – and can’t get along with.
Why this bitter attack on the linotype machine? Ours, the second machine made, I believe, broke down last Tuesday – to the tune of $130.
There’s one good thing about the linotype machine. When an editor or a publisher makes an error in his paper, he can always blame it on the linotype machine – and call it a typographical error! And that’s how Olson’s Grocery in Isle happened to be selling canned tomato juice for $1 per can – according to last week’s Messenger.
The guy who can put men’s suits on the market in dandruff speckled tweeds will make a fortune.
I’ve met a couple of guys in Isle who claim they haven’t been bothered with dandruff for years. No Hair!
I hope that you all have the best Christmas ever and to make sure that it’s the best one – don’t forget what Christmas really is! Attend the church of your choice sometime during the Christmas holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.