Betty Geisthardt, 87, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. She was born June 13, 1933.
Betty is survived by her five children: Tom (Arlene), Larry (Laurie); Tracy Frikken (Mark); Dawn Hazzard (Dan); Sam (Barb); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was receded in death by husband, Dick Geisthardt and grandsons, John and Darren.
Special thank you to Barbie, what you did for Mom no words could say how thankful we all are for your kindness.
There are no arrangements at this time.
