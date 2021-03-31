A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for food retail workers, food service workers and unlicensed child care providers will be held on Thursday, April 1.
Crow Wing County Public Health is offering a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday April 1 for the following priority groups:
• Employed in food retail: Food retail includes workers in grocery stores, convenience stores, food shelves, farmers markets, and other specialty food stores like bakeries, meat, seafood, and produce markets.
• Employed in food service: Workers operating in catering, restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, cafes, and other congregate dining settings; meal preparation and meal service workers, including meals for the purpose of charitable hunger relief.
• Unlicensed child care providers.
The clinic will occur Thursday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Crow Wing Community Services, 204 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401.
Must pre-register for an appointment: http://bit.ly/April1Clinic.
If you do not have computer access and need to register please call (218) 824-1289.
Participants may be asked to provide proof of employment.
