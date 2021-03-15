Dale Gieski, 87, Wahkon, passed away on March 11, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital.
Dale Roger Gieski was born on Dec. 26, 1933 in Minneapolis, to Stanley and Hazel (Hanson) Gieski. He grew up in North Minneapolis and graduated from Patrick Henry High School. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He married Carol Jean (Westrup) Gieski on Sept. 16, 1960, moved to Maple Grove where they raised their family, and in 1995 moved to Wahkon. Dale was a retail business owner and a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, sports, Minnesota sports, playing cards, Westerns, reading, fishing, traveling and online poker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, Hazel and Stan Gieski; sister, Marilyn Hodapp; daughter, Debbie Johnson and several grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his children, Dawn (Richard) Johnson, Farmington; Deanna (Jim) Johannes, Prior Lake; Dorothy (Mark) Ohotto, St. Francis; Daniel Gieski, St. Cloud and sister Phil Bistodeau, Brooklyn Center.
Private services held with burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Wahkon.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle.
