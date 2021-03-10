TURKEY HUNTING LICENSES ON SALE NOW
Turkey hunters can now buy their licenses for the spring 2021 season. Licenses may be purchased online, by telephone at 888-665-4236 or in person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Hunters can hunt statewide and buy licenses for any time period (A-F) over the counter.
For research purposes, license agents will be asking hunters which permit area they plan to hunt, so hunters should be prepared to provide this information when buying their license. The information helps the DNR manage the state’s turkey population. Importantly, hunters who identify their permit area when buying their license are not restricted to hunting in only that area.
Season dates and hunt rules can be found on the DNR’s turkey hunting page. Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs and Whitewater wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods were distributed already by lottery only for firearms hunters 18 and older. The lottery application deadline was Feb. 12 and results are available on the turkey hunting page.
DNR adjusts how married anglers and hunters buy combination licenses
It’s the time of year when hunters and anglers are buying new fishing and hunting licenses. In a change this year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is requiring both spouses to provide and verify their DNR customer records for these licenses. If purchasing in person, both spouses must be present. This change brings DNR into compliance with state and federal laws, and help prevent licenses going to those with violations or unpaid fines. More information about purchasing combination licenses is available on the DNR website or contact Steve Michaels, licensing program director, at 651-355-0150.
