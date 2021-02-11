Drift Skippers complete bridge at Kathio

The Drift Skippers have been working diligently to build a bridge at the north end of Kathio State Park next to the dam. They are excited to announce that the bridge is now completed. This bridge connects the Drift Skippers trail to the Garrison Club trail so riders can now circle all of Mille Lacs Lake.
