Edward Hanson, 29-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away on March 8, 2021. Visitation was at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Edward Goodwin Hanson was born on Feb. 3, 1992 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Earl Hanson Sr. and Bonnie Boyd. He liked to spend his time watching TV, coloring, fishing, and swimming. He is survived by his parents, to Earl Hanson Sr. and Bonnie Boyd; son, Alex; brothers, Earl Jr. and Ernest; sister, Elizabeth; aunt, Shelly; grandparents, Clarence and Irene; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
