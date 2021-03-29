Giiweyaanakwad, Elmer Nayquonabe Sr., 70-year-old resident of Onamia, Minn., passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Giiweyaanakwad, Elmer Nayquonabe Sr. was born on September 12, 1950, in Cloquet, Minnesota, to Harriet (Gahbow) and Joe Nayquonabe. He enjoyed the outdoors especially golfing and deer hunting. Elmer was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Everyone knew he was always prepared to play the moccasin game. Elmer enjoyed traveling to and participating in Drum Ceremonies. Being with all his grandchildren, family, and friends was how Elmer liked to spend his time. He will be greatly missed and loved by all.
Giiweyaanakwad, Elmer Nayquonabe Sr. is survived by his sons, Julian Nayquonabe, Elmer Dean Nayquonabe, Jorel Nayquonabe; daughter, Barb Nayquonabe; brothers, Joseph Nayquonabe, Russell Nayquonabe; sisters, Bonita Nayquonabe, Beverly Nayquonabe, Thelma Nayquonabe, Delia Nayquonabe, Doris Nayquonabe, Caroline Nayquonabe; grandchildren, William, Brenda, Aaron, Adam, Tyler, Thomas, Shaina, Shayla, Josh, Nevaeh, Carli, Dawn, Krista, Brianna, Tia, Aleczander, Janessa; great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Bruce, Brayden, Marika “Veronica”, George, and Ray-Lee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Julie; sons, Adam, Bruce; brothers, Victor, Calvin; sisters, Marlene, Ethel, Loretta June, and Trixie.
