The Farm Resource Guide for 2021 is now available at many University of Minnesota Extension County offices across the state. This resource guide includes a wide variety of useful farm business management information.
This Resource Guide is available for a $25 fee plus postage and sales tax if you would like to have your own copy. It can be provided via the following three formats: e-mail cost $25 plus sales tax; CD cost $29.00; or hard copy cost $31.00.
For a copy of the Farm Resource Guide, please e-mail bauxx003@umn.edu or call 507-372-3900 ext. 3906. Materials and an invoice will be sent as soon as possible.
