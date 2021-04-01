Fire departments respond with a burning desire to help

by Luke LeBrun
For many, work throughout COVID-19 has shifted from in-person to online formats and has become increasingly virtual and technology-based. However, for certain jobs, that would be nearly impossible.
The Garrison Fire Department must be ready and on-call, and in-person, for any possible fire that breaks out in the greater Garrison region. Oftentimes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the central focus has been placed on health care workers and those on the front lines, and rightfully so. But while they may not receive a lot of attention or media coverage, you would certainly know if the Garrison Fire Department were not around. According to Jen Elleraas, who is one of the main workers in the department, the role of the fire squad is vast and serves several needs of the community. “The Garrison Fire Department is responsible for fire suppression, extrication, life safety, property and environmental preservation, salvage and overhaul,” said Elleraas.
The department serves the City of Garrison, Garrison Township, Roosevelt Township, Maple Grove Township, Hazelton Township, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, and the southern part of Bay Lake Township. The Department also has a proud tradition of having highly trained Emergency Medical Responders and Emergency Medical Technicians.
Not only do firefighters need expertise on fire control, but they also need medical knowledge and physical stamina. “We respond to medical emergencies in the community and render first aid until ambulance personnel arrives,” said Elleraas. “In addition to fire suppression activities, we also provide medical response for the City of Garrison, Garrison Township, Hazelton Township, and the southern part of Bay Lake Township.”
It is an intense job, and the pandemic has only added to the responsibilities of the firefighters.
“Our response and commitment to the community did not change at all during the pandemic,” said Elleraas. “However, Donning Tyvek suits, face shields, and N-95 masks are now required for anyone with COVID symptoms and were deemed essential workers.”
After the initial few months of the pandemic, the department’s call volume went from being low to high. The department ended 2020 with a record high of 263 calls. Most of those calls were medical in nature.
“We saw a decrease in calls at the beginning of the pandemic because people were fearful to call 911,” noted Elleraas. “We heard stories that people were afraid to go to the hospital or seek medical attention as they felt they could be infected with the virus. When we did respond, we found at times people needed more critical care. We never want anyone to hesitate to call 911 if there is an emergency.”
BRINGING SMILES TO THE MILLE LACS COMMUNITY
The department found creative ways to engage the community while honoring social distancing and their new normal. The department sponsored a kid’s day in the park where kids could come and learn about fire safety. “This was an outdoor event where kids were able to see different tools we use on the truck and spray a fire hose,” said Elleraas.
The Department also sponsored a reverse trick or treating event where they went to people’s homes in a fire truck and gave out treat bags to kids in costumes. “We also took that opportunity to give out CO2 and smoke detectors,” said Elleraas. With major tasks at hand and people’s lives on the line, the department was able to make the adaptations necessary during the pandemic.
According to Elleraas, the community was very receptive to the entertaining events hosted by the fire department. “During our Santa Run, the whole community supported the initiative to bring Santa to Garrison. People donated toys and candy for the event, Dollar General and Malmo Market collected toys and the families that were able to see Santa all had smiles in their eyes which was the new normal as smiles became extinct in public through the use of masks,” observed Elleraas.
These events proved that joy and the human spirit can overcome small concessions we make to keep each other safe.
TO GET INVOLVED OR DONATE
Just like many other small businesses and organizations, the Garrison Fire Department has also experienced some financial struggles as a result of the harsh COVID-19 restrictions. The Department found the need to endure the financial burden of purchasing large volumes of protective equipment and gear to keep firefighters and patients safe. “This will be part of our new normal moving forward,” reflected Elleraas. “Like many organizations during the pandemic, our fundraising through charitable gambling was halted with the closing of restaurants and bars, along with our other fund-raising events. These fundraising activities help us pay for new trucks.”
To donate to the Garrison Fire Department, send a donation to Garrison Fire Department, PO Box 239, Garrison, MN 56450. “You can be assured that your money will go to good use as your generous contribution will go towards community events and outreach, protective gear and equipment, firefighter retirement, and firefighting tools and equipment,” noted Elleraas.
If interested in volunteering, the department is currently taking applications for new firefighters and medical responders. No experience is necessary. “If you have a passion to serve your community, they are willing to train the right person,” said Elleraas. If interested in applying, contact the Garrison City Hall for an application.
by T. A. LeBrun
Isle Fire & Rescue has been doing more than fighting fires and rescuing those in need of help during the pandemic. The group has gone out of their way to provide for locals in need and have been lifting spirits along the way.
During the pandemic, the Mille Lacs Health System ambulance department has needed help in getting people out of homes and to the hospital, and Isle Fire & Rescue has been of assistance, according to Isle Fire Chief Dave Miller.
Miller said they have also taken part in the state wide mask drop off and redistributed them to people or organizations that needed them.
To lift spirits in what seemed like a dark Christmas this year, the department enlisted Santa Claus to cheer local children in Isle and Wahkon. The downtown streets were strewn with smiling children sharing their gift wish lists and taking photos with Santa.
The Isle Fire Department consists of a group of 24 volunteer members who reside within a ten mile radius of Isle. “Our volunteers all have jobs outside of the department ranging from, but not limited to, small business owners/workers, dispatcher, woodworker, janitor, snow plow drivers, truck drivers, doctor, butcher, equipment operators, concrete works, teachers, retired farmer, mechanics, plumbers, and just retirees,” said Miller of the department. “Basically, we have a little bit of knowledge from all walks of life on the department.”
Miller said of the fire department members’ service to the community, “It’s just something we do, these members just want to help and be a part of the community, and help where needed.”
Furthermore, in regards to the calls that come in to the department, Miller added, “On most calls, it makes them feel good after the call that they were able to help someone in need. Some calls don’t end up the way we want, but we do the best we can.”
The department responds to carbon monoxide calls, fire alarms, structure fires, car accidents, lake rescues, and pretty much anything people need emergency assistance with. “We have even rescued the infamous cat of a building ledge,” said Miller. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how fire department members operate while on calls and noted that they will take precautions when going into people’s homes and will ask them more questions related to their health.
When asked if the department took donations, Miller said donations are always welcome. “We are always looking to purchase small tools and medical supplies. Sometimes these Items are easier to buy with money donated from the community,” he said. Donations can be dropped at the Isle City Hall.
Miller thanked all the members of the department for willingness to serve the Isle community. “I also want to thank their families for allowing them to leave in the middle of supper, birthday parties, date night, family gatherings, church, or whenever the pager goes off,” he added.
