The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwein collaboration with the Brainerd Chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Grand Casino Mille Lacs. This forum will feature candidates who are running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff and the new MN Senate District 10 and House District 10A. This is a non-partisan forum to provide an opportunity for candidates to answer questions and meet potential voters in time for the upcoming primary election. The forum is open to public. For more information please contact Jamie S. Edwards at 612-850-2124.

Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.

