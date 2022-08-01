The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwein collaboration with the Brainerd Chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Grand Casino Mille Lacs. This forum will feature candidates who are running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff and the new MN Senate District 10 and House District 10A. This is a non-partisan forum to provide an opportunity for candidates to answer questions and meet potential voters in time for the upcoming primary election. The forum is open to public. For more information please contact Jamie S. Edwards at 612-850-2124.
Mille Lacs County Fair will run Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Princeton, 1400 N 3rd St.
Defensive driving refresher courses are being taught via Zoom by retired Minnesota State Troop Mike Flatley Tuesday, July 26, 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register by called 218-750-3189 or by email at mnflats@hotmail.com. Cost is $14. Class size is limited.More information: mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com
Wahkon Days will run Aug. 20-21. Jonah and the Whales will be performing Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Mugg’s of Mille Lacs on main street.
The Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 25 to Labor Day, Sept. 5, at the fairgrounds in St. Paul. Information: mnstatefair.org.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling:Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
ELECTION 2022
SCHEDULE
Minnesota’s primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Most polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections to find a sample ballot that is specific to their own address. Primary races in the Messenger area will include State Senate, State House and county sheriff.
Filing for local city and school district elections will run Aug. 2-16. Check your city or district’s website for filing information.
