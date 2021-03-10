During March, Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Minnesota Department of Human Services is working to spread the word that hope and help are available. Minnesota provides funds to for gambling treatment for people who do not have insurance or another source of payment. No one is turned away if they can’t afford treatment. Services are paid for through lottery funds.
Individuals in need of help for themselves or a loved one can visit GetGamblingHelp.com, call the Minnesota gambling helpline at 1-800-333-HOPE or text HOPE to 61222.
Additional resources include:
• JustAskMN.org – a campaign to increase awareness among young people about the risks associated with gambling (also on Facebook: @JustAskMN).
• @NoJudgment (Facebook).
• @MNGamblingHelp (Twitter).
