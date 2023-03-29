The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential homicide after human remains were found along Mille Lacs Lake’s shoreline on Tuesday, March 21. Isle man Bradley Allen Weyaus, Jr., 21, is being charged with second-degree murder, a felony, in association with the alleged homicide. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh, Jr. of Isle. A woman, Alexis Marion Elling, 21, of Rochester is also facing a felony charge for allegedly aiding Weyaus.
According to information released by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, the murder investigation launched after human remains were discovered in a storage container in Kathio Township on Tuesday, March 21. At about 2 in the afternoon, county public works employees were clearing an area on Twilight Road, when they came across a storage container, like a plastic tote, which was bound with bungee cords and industrial tape. The container was too heavy to be moved; when the employees opened the container, a severed human foot was found, which was later identified as Pendegayosh’s. They immediately contacted law enforcement.
The events leading up to the discovery appear to have begun on Sunday, March 19, when Weyaus was allegedly seen transporting a storage container bound in industrial tape and bungee cords.
On Sunday, March 19, it is alleged that Weyaus met Elling and another acquaintance at a residence in Isle, where Elling helped Weyaus move the plastic tote from the residence to the acquaintance’s vehicle. The three individuals then rode together to a residence in Wahkon, where the tote was again taken out of the vehicle and placed outside the residence.
According to the complaint, the unidentified acquaintance then drove Weyaus to a location to purchase a white Saturn. Later, that vehicle was seen near the ditch where county workers found the plastic tote.
On March 20, law enforcement had spoken with individuals about a missing male from the area. That missing male was later revealed to be Pendegayosh. During that investigation, it had been ascertained that Weyaus was allegedly seen in the area several times with “an unusually heavy storage container,” which was also bound with bungee cords and industrial tape, according to the report. He had also been seen driving a white Saturn vehicle.
When law enforcement responded to the scene on March 21, when Pendegayosh’s remains were found, a white Saturn was seen near Twilight Road. Law enforcement had their emergency lights activated while driving to the scene, the complaint stated. When the squad overtook the white Saturn, which the investigator recognized as Weyaus’ from descriptions, the vehicle did not pull over, but instead sped up. Back-up was requested, as the law enforcement squad continued to the scene of the discovery. Other law enforcement took up the pursuit, according to the complaint.
The Saturn was found at a rural property the same day. A resident of the property stated that the individual who drove the Saturn was Weyaus, and that he abandoned the vehicle with one or more duffel bags and was hiding in one of the buildings on the property. Weyaus was apprehended and taken into custody on warrants unrelated to the alleged homicide, as well as fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
At the scene of the arrest, a hammer, a hacksaw and industrial tape were recovered from the duffel bags Weyaus possessed. According to the complaint, the industrial tape appeared to match the tape from the plastic container. In the car, a spent shotgun shell was found.
A search warrant for an Isle residence was obtained. The search of the residence revealed several areas of removed carpet, as well as a handwritten note with an apology for causing trouble. The author of the note indicated they would be leaving for a long time because of their mistake and would not be captured by law enforcement.
The removed carpet was found in the dumpster connected to the residence, which had stains indicative of blood. Law enforcement also found an identification card of the victim, as well as a receipt, which had purchased items such as a knife and tool sharpener, rubber gloves and industrial tape. Empty boxes of shotgun shells were also found in the trash.
Law enforcement was able to make contact with Elling on March 23, who admitted to being in a relationship with Weyaus and was involved with events around the storage container.
According to the complaint, she said Weyaus told her he killed Pendegayosh and knew the body was in the storage container. She denied having assisted in placing the body there, but said the container was already sealed when she was made aware of it.
She admitted to having helped Weyaus remove the container from the Isle residence, knowing that a body was inside it. She also stated that she removed a long gun case which contained a shotgun from the Isle residence the same day she assisted moving the container. A fake fingernail was found inside the storage container, which Elling admitted to being hers.
Both Weyaus and Elling have never been charged with a felony before. Weyaus faces additional felony charges on top of the second-degree murder charge for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, interfering with a dead body or scene of death with the intent to conceal the body, as well as a gross misdemeanor for interfering with a dead body or scene of death with intent to conceal evidence. If convicted of second-degree murder, he faces up to 40 years in prison. If Elling is convicted for aiding an offender, the crime is punishable by one-half the maximum penalty that could be imposed on the principal offender, according to state statute.
No information has been made public about the connection between Weyaus and Pendegayosh or a motive behind the alleged homicide.
Sheriff Kyle Burton of Mille Lacs County is planning a press conference, the details of which had not been released before publication. Check our website, millelacsmessenger.com, for updates as details become available.
