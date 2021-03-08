James Lloyd “Big Jim” Erickson, Isle, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after a brave battle with dementia. We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 13, with a visitation from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Isle High School Gymnasium.
Jim was born on April 18, 1951 to Lloyd and Shirley (Tousignant) Erickson in Chisholm. His family moved to Hopkins when he was six years old and then to Anoka when he was 15 years old. He played football for the Anoka Tornadoes on both offense and defense. He graduated in 1970, going on to Anoka Tech for welding.
Jim married Linda Bullivant in 1975. Their son, Lucas was born in 1980 and daughter Jenny, was born in 1982. In 1983, they bought the Scenic Bay Resort on Mille Lacs Lake, which they operated for 10 years. Many life-long friendships were formed in that time.
Jim loved fishing, hunting and 4-wheeling. Our family loves doing all these things together. Our trips to the family cabin on Rock Lake have always been his greatest joy. He introduced family and dear friends to fishing on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; son, Lucas (Misty); daughter, Jenny (Neil Adams); grandchildren: Kendra Erickson, Cameron and Monica Wilkes; brother, David (Patti) Erickson; Garland and Elanor Bullivant and the Bullivant family; many nieces and nephews and our cabin grandson, Conner Holtz.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Shirley Erickson; sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Olson; brother, Roger (Mary) Erickson and his faithful dog, Sam.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation services, Isle, Minnesota.
