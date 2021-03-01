James Lloyd “Big Jim” Erickson, Isle, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, after a brave battle with dementia.
We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 13, with a visitation from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Isle High School Gymnasium.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle.
To plant a tree in memory of Isle Jim ‘Big Jim’ Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.