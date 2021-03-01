Karen K. (Olson) Ellis, 78, passed away Feb. 14 at Fairview Hospital in Princeton.
She moved to Wahkon in 2005 and lived there until moving to Milaca in 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents and older brother.
She is survived by husband, Jim; daughter Theresa (Dan) McNulty; son, Clinton (Beth) Carlson; son, Curtis (Angie) Ellis; one grandson, five granddaughters, five great- granddaughters and brother Alan Olson.
She will be missed by those who knew her
