Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt wild turkeys can find tips on when, where and how to hunt, and a two-part online turkey hunting class, on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ learn to turkey hunt page. Wild turkey hunting is popular in Minnesota and wild turkeys live throughout most of the state. Turkey hunting can be a fun way to enjoy the outdoors in the spring and fall. Check the learn to hunt webpage for additional learn to hunt information as the season approaches. This year, spring turkey hunting season will be April 14 to May 31.
