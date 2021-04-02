Making sense of change

Staff at First National Bank of Milaca saw that many of their small business customers had been adversely affected by the pandemic and the shutdowns that occurred as a result. “Not only were the small businesses affected, but the people they employ have been affected as well,” said First National Bank of Milaca Marketing Director Traci Otten. “The pandemic has affected our entire customer base.”
Being a true community bank, part of their company mission is to serve the people and communities in which they are located, noted Otten. “Helping our customers and community members was a must for us; it’s part of who we are,” she said.
So the bank rolled up its sleeves to help. “We have provided over 325 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans to our local businesses, supported our local restaurants by purchasing gift cards and lunches for our staff and we have given donations to local organizations in need due to the pandemic,” said Otten.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive, said Otten. “Many of the small businesses that received these loans were extremely grateful for the program as the funds they received helped them stay in business and keep their employees employed during a very difficult time,” recalled Otten. “Many commented that without this program and the bank’s willingness to fund them, they very likely would not have made it through the pandemic shutdown.”
On a personal note, Otten said, “Being able to provide financial assistance to people in need has been a real joy for the employees of FNBM. Our customers are our friends and neighbors, and to be in a position to make a positive impact on people in a time of crisis is why we do what we do. It has been a very satisfying experience for all of us.”
The pandemic changed how the bank did business as closed lobbies pushed many customers into mobile and online banking. “In general, it has encouraged us to adopt more technology and embrace changes that we may not have done for several years that are positive for both our customer base and employees alike,” noted Otten.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MILACA BACKGROUND
First National Bank of Milaca is a family-owned community bank serving the Isle, Milaca, Gilman and Zimmerman communities. The Bank was founded in 1897 and will be celebrating their 124th anniversary in August. First National Bank of Milaca offers a full range of personal and commercial banking services. For more information on the Isle branch, call (320) 676-3154, and for more information on the Milaca branch, call (320) 983-3101 or visit www.fnbmilaca.com/.
