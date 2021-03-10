An Onamia man, Joseph George Bastedo Jr., 21, escaped from a treatment facility in Princeton on Feb. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about Feb. 22, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections that Joseph Bastedo Jr., who was on supervised release for felony first degree manslaughter, cut his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.
The cut ankle bracelet was located near the northbound on-ramp to U.S. Hwy. 169 in Princeton. Bastedo left programming in Princeton as an ordered condition of supervision.
In June of 2015, Bastedo was placed in prison and charged as an adult at 16 years of age. He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder, a felony first-degree manslaughter charge and three counts of felony possession of an assault weapon for the shooting of a St. Cloud man on March 2, 2015 at Bugg Hill.
Bastedo is still at large and has been charged with one felony count of escaping from custody (held pursuant to lawful arrest) while on charge/conviction or adjudication. The charge comes with a 5-year prison sentence and/or a $10,000 fine or a 10-year prison sentence and/or a $20,000 fine.
