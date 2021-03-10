Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business on Highway 23 in Milaca are invited to take an online survey and watch a presentation for a 2021 transportation study in this area. The survey is open through March 31, 2021 and can be taken at https://bit.ly/3b79cyy.
The presentation explains key highlights of the Highway 23 corridor and can be found here: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/milaca/.
MnDOT, in partnership with Mille Lacs County and the city of Milaca, is conducting a corridor study to identify traffic flow needs, safety improvements and multimodal use. The study will coordinate with a future project in 2025-2026 where MnDOT will improve Highway 23 from the Rum River Bridge at Fifth Street SW to Mille Lacs County Road 2 in Milaca.
To learn more about the Highway 23 Milaca project or take the survey, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/milaca/, or contact Zach Whitley, MnDOT Project Manager, Zachary.Whitley@state.mn.us or call 320-293-9411.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation to take the survey, or need it an alternative format, please email your request at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.
