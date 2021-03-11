Essentia Health’s Minnesota facilities continue to vaccinate those who are 65 years of age and older. Per current guidance from Gov. Tim Walz, the state must work together to vaccinate 70% of this group before we can move to other groups. Future groups were released by the governor’s office last week, and the next one will include people with specific high-risk medical conditions and targeted essential workers.
With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Essentia is experiencing a greater allocation of vaccines — and we need your help to reach that 70% threshold. Essentia is vaccinating residents of Minnesota who fit the criteria of being at least 65 years of age and living in our service area, regardless of whether the person is an Essentia patient.
If you are a Minnesota resident age 65 or older and live within Essentia’s service area, please call (833) 494-0836 to schedule your vaccination. Starting Friday, March, 5, you also can utilize your MyChart account to make an appointment. To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.
Since December, Essentia Health has given more than 45,000 vaccines in Minnesota. Vaccine clinics have been held and continue to be held across the state at Essentia locations. Our mobile teams also are going directly into communities to administer shots to populations that otherwise may experience barriers to receiving the vaccine.
Through exhaustive clinical trials that featured tens of thousands of patients, vaccines currently available to Essentia Health (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) were found to be highly effective and safe. If you have questions or concerns regarding the vaccine or if you have a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines or medications, we urge you to contact your primary care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.