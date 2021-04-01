Neyaanakwadookwe, Toni Marie Weous, 22-year-old resident of Onamia passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Onamia.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Neyaanakwadookwe, Toni Marie Weous was born on Jan. 3, 1999 in Onamia to Deanna Weous and David Boyd.
Toni loved spending her time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed making others laugh, playing with her dog Red, and listening to music. Toni was the protector of her sister and loved her mother dearly. She will be greatly missed.
Toni is survived by her loving mother, Deanna Weous; sister, Teri Boyd; brother, Wesley Weous; special niece, Mileena Weous; special sister, Cheyenne Torres of El Paso, Texas; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Boyd; brother, William “Blacks” Nickaboine; grandparents, Tony and Elleraine Weous; grandmother, Brenda Boyd; and grandfather, Russell Boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.