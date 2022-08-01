Primary election day in Minnesota is near, with several local races on the ballot. Early voting is also underway, and most polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Races with multiple candidates go before voters in the primary to narrow the field before the general election in November. These include county sheriff, State Senator in Dist. 10 and State Representative in both Dist. 10A.
Profile questions and answers for the State Senate and House races were published in the July 20 Messenger. Profiles of the four candidates for Mille Lacs County sheriff appeared in the July 27 edition. The questions and answers can be viewed on the Messenger website at messagemedia.com.
The Mille Lacs County sheriff candidates are Patrick Broberg of Milaca, Kyle Burton of Milaca, Travis Johnson of Princeton and Ryan VanDenheuvel of Princeton. Current sheriff Don Lorge announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. The top two vote-getters will move on to the November ballot.
The other contests for area voters are on the Republican primary for State Senate and State House. Because of redistricting, Mille Lacs County voters are now in two newly drawn districts.
Most of Mille Lacs County is in a new Senate District 10. All of the county except the far southern part is in this district. Three Republican candidates have filed for this seat, meaning a primary election will be held. Those who have filed are Jim Newberger of Milaca, and Steve Wenzel and Nathan Wesenberg, both of Little Falls.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the northern most cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
Two candidates have filed for the Republican ticket: Ron Kresha of Little Falls and Charles Parins of Little Falls. No one filed as a DFL candidate in that district, meaning the primary election will decide the winner.
Early vote by mail or in-person voting started June 24 for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary elections. Voters can come in person to the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse at 635 2nd Street S.E., Milaca, to cast their ballot before election day.
The Auditor’s Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If you have questions for the County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office on voting, call 320-983-8310. You can also go online to apply for a ballot at www.mnvotes.org.
Local polling places
Information gathered from https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/. Please contact the Mille Lacs County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at 320-983-8310 or the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office at 218-927-7354 with any questions.
Bradbury Township: Ballots were mailed to registered voters 30 days prior to election. Ballots can be mailed or taken to polling place at Bradbury-County Auditor’s Office at 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN, 56353.
East Side: East Side Town Hall at 47047 30th Ave, Isle, MN 56342
City of Isle: Isle City Center at 285 2nd Ave S, Isle, MN 56342
Isle Harbor Township: Isle Harbor Town Hall at 3622 380th St, Wahkon, MN 56386
Kathio: Kathio Town Hall at 44364 Timber Trail Road, Onamia, MN 56359
Lewis Township: Ballots were mailed to registered voters 30 days prior to election. Ballots can be mailed or taken to polling place at Lewis-County Auditor’s Office at 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN, 56353.
Malmo Township: Malmo Town Hall at 31947 260th Lane, Aitkin, MN 56431
Mudgett Township: Ballots were mailed to registered voters 30 days prior to election. Ballots can be mailed or taken to polling place at Mudgett-County Auditor’s Office at 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN, 56353.
City of Onamia: Onamia City Hall at 621 W Main Street, Onamia, MN 56359
Onamia Township: Onamia Town Hall at 35611 125th Ave, Onamia, MN 56359
South Harbor Township: South Harbor Town Hall at 38677 Hyser Ave, Onamia, MN 56359
Are you registered to vote?
If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote in the state of Minnesota, you can use their online tool to find out. Go to https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus and enter your proper information.
Minnesota does allow same-day registration on election days. In order to do so, you must bring a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit, identification card, or the receipt for one. For a full list of what you must bring to register the day-of, please visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
