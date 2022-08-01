Primary election day in Minnesota is near, with several local races on the ballot. Early voting is also underway, and most polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Races with multiple candidates go before voters in the primary to narrow the field before the general election in November. These include county sheriff, State Senator in Dist. 10 and State Representative in both Dist. 10A. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.