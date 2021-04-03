Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of kindness and generosity to brighten someone’s day in the midst of difficult times. For many, the COVID-19 era has been one full of lost jobs, deaths and events being shut down. However, despite these gloomy times, there has been an overwhelming effort to make lives better by some. That’s exactly what Family Pathways Food Shelf and Thrift Store in Onamia has been doing throughout the pandemic.
Kathy Wills, Family Pathways director of food, equity and access, has been the orchestrator of this uplifting movement by Family Pathways and told the Messenger, “Family Pathways has been in the Mille Lacs Lake area for 15 years. This pandemic just became another reason for us to be there to assist and help people out.”
Though Family Pathways has a long tradition of serving those in the Mille Lacs Lake area since 1978, the pandemic gave rise to a great opportunity in a time of need. Family Pathways was able to be the bright spot for many who were in need of food. “The food shelf was deemed an essential business and we were able to stay open throughout the entire pandemic,” noted Wills. “While we had to stop client choice, we pre-packaged boxes of food that people could get. They just had to call and let us know they were outside, and we would bring it out to their car. It became more of a drive up curbside system.”
Many small businesses and organizations have had to adapt their service model in order to stay afloat during the harsh restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Family Pathways was no different in having to take a different approach to adjust to COVID restrictions.
“We began a Door Step Delivery for seniors that could not get out or did not want to get out, so they could receive food delivered to their homes. Our Aging Services was later deemed an essential business so the homemakers could resume going into seniors’ homes to help them with cooking and cleaning,” said Wills.
Beyond those changes, Wills said that the thrift store had to wait to reopen for a few months, but when it was possible, they opened back up to customers following CDC guidelines. Family Pathways has also increased the amount of food given out so clients could stretch their budgets a bit further before they needed to go out to purchase more food. “We continue to give out that extra food,” added Wills.
Seniors have been the biggest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wills felt it was heartwarming to see the affectionate servitude of local organizations like Family Pathways. The response from seniors, and the greater Mille Lacs community, alike has been overwhelming, said Wills. She added that people are happy to be out shopping again in the nice weather but are extremely grateful to be able to still get food and be served by Family Pathways.
Though the pandemic has provided Family Pathways with an opportunity to serve those with a greater need, not all has been well for the food shelf/store during the pandemic, and there have certainly been some difficulties encountered along the way. “People are tired of being cooped up and want this to be over, and mask wearing is not as strict as it was at first,” observed Wills. “We had to add appointments for food shelf usage so we can continue to be six feet apart and only serve one client at a time. This is the biggest challenge for people since we have never done appointments for food before.”
One concern for Family Pathways, said Wills, is that people are seeing more money now with the stimulus checks, pandemic EBT cards for their child’s missed school meals and SNAP benefits and have stopped coming for food. “We certainly understand they want to go and pick out their own food. However, we are concerned that when all these sources of money stop, people may be back in the same boat as before,” said Wills. “We would like them to come and still use the food shelf if needed and save some of this money for the future. While this may seem like a long list of problems at first glance, it is important to keep in mind that many different businesses have had these types of struggles, so there is certainly some degree of comfort that they are all going through it together.”
BOUNCING BACK
At first, the situation was looking rather dire for Family Pathways. When their thrift stores had to shut down throughout the entire service area, it became a bit scary as the stores brought in 55% of the income needed for their programs across east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, with relief from CARES Act funding, they were able to return to some sense of normalcy. On top of that, many generous donors have given financial help to support the organization in times of need. They are not quite there yet, admitted Wills, but they are actively taking steps towards the recovery of their stores.
Looking ahead for Family Pathways, there are a few different ways that they would like to adapt moving forward post-pandemic.
“This pandemic made us think differently on how to serve folks,” said Wills. “We went from clients coming inside the building to serving people a box of food. We have already been talking about continuing the Door Step program and how to expand it further into our region. We are also working on how to allow clients to choose their own food but continue a boxed idea for clients who may still be shy about coming inside.”
Wills has been very appreciative of the generous support and donations given to the food shelf and thrift store over the years. For more information on donating to Family Pathways for those who simply enjoyed reading about all of their good work and would like to be involved, visit their website at Familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.