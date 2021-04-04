Reaching beyond the school walls

The heartbeat of a community can often be found at the local school. This heartbeat was found wavering in many of the students during the pandemic but strengthened by teachers and community members as they met the physical needs of their most precious commodity, the students.
Isle Social Studies Teacher Jennifer Ernest saw a need for a school food shelf about five years ago. The school food shelf is a place where high school students can pick up food and toiletries for themselves and their families. This need would become heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Food Shelf is in a private area of the building where students can go fill up a bag or backpack confidentially and bring home the ingredients and necessities that they need,” said Ernest.
When Isle Schools were forced to go to full distance learning in the spring of 2020, they went from casual drop-ins to “all hands on deck” to deliver food shelf boxes to student homes along with homework and school breakfast and lunch deliveries.
“We were able to continue some of those home deliveries this fall for families that are not yet back in the building full time,” said Ernest. “This pandemic has really stretched the resources of families, but it has also brought out the generosity in the community.”
The school has had many donations from community members in the way of money, food and toiletries. “We are so blessed,” added Ernest. “Not only will we be able to offer assistance through the rest of the school year. but we will also be able to donate some perishables to the town food shelf for the summer and have an excellent base for the fall.”
Ernest said that at this time, the food shelf does not need food shelf donations because of the outpouring of support by the community. “The students we serve will not be utilizing our food shelf over the summer,” said Ernest. But follow the school Facebook page and website at http://www.isle.k12.mn.us/ for future developments and needs.
Ernest said she would like to thank High School Paras Claire Minor, Shanessa Gasell and Justin Pawlenty for their hard work. She also wanted to thank Katie Raverty for hosting the food shelf in her space and the Isle Food Shelf for their support.
“I may never know who accesses the food shelf but knowing that the resources are there, fills my heart with joy,” said Ernest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.