Pop-Up Storytime at Sapsucker Farms in Mora - Join Mac from the Mora Public Library for a special outdoor storytime from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Sapsucker Farms in Mora. Come prepared for stories, music and movement, and some fun activities. This event is geared toward toddlers and kids of preschool and school ages. No registration necessary.
Sapsucker Farms is located at 2752 215th Ave., Mora, and features an outdoor area for performances and activities.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.
The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at 320-679-2642. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Storytime at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market
Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. Stories, singalongs and take-and-make craft kits will available for children to bring home.
This next storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin.
This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.