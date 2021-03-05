Richard E. “Dick” Southworth died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home in rural Isle. He was 77 years old.
Dick was born on April 11, 1943 in Mexico, New York to George and Beatrice (Murray) Southworth. As a child, Dick grew up in New York state. He moved to Minnesota in 1971 and worked with various companies in the dairy sector. He started with Westfalia, a German Company, which had the carousel style milking parlour where you can milk over 50 cows on a rotating carousel. He was instrumental in expanding this style of milking system throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed talking about the milking industry and anything to do with cows.
Dick loved to fish and enjoyed various outdoor chores using his “toys.” He would often be seen cutting wood for the neighbors to have something to do. He was always willing to help someone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Southworth; four children, three stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and other relatives and friends.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.