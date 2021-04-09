A beloved father, grandfather, great-grand father and friend lost his short battle with lung cancer on April 2, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 4, 1941 to Clifford and Girley (Helstrom) Nustvold.
Richard spent his life between Minneapolis, Thief River Falls, Wakon/Isle and finally the Brainerd Lakes area.
He was an over the road truck driver for many years and loved telling stories of his driving adventures. He loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood, spending time with family and friends, going to North Central Speedway and collecting John Deere memorabilia.
We will always remember his smile, his piercing blue eyes and the way he was always willing to lend a helping hand. His presence in our lives will be missed.
Richard is survived by his three daughters, Kim(Keith) Bachman of Brainerd, Sam(Russ) Wicklund of Brainerd and Kris Maddern of Victoria; his grandchildren, Amanda Bachman, Tony(Erin) Bachman, Dan Bachman, Jon(Emily) Bachman, Inga Wicklund, Gunnar Wicklund, Gabe Maddern, Peyton Maddern; his great-grandchildren, Joe, Alison, Blake, Melissa, Noahh, Superior, Brighton, Hadley; many nieces and nephews; long time friend Tom Longanecker and many other friends.
A huge thank you goes out to Dr. Harvey Anderson, Essentia Health Oncology, the staff at Edgewood Vista and St. Croix Hospice for everything they did for Richard.
Per Richard’s wishes, his body was donated to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program.
In leu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Erin Bachman, in care of Richard, at 5157 Sweet Road Brainerd, MN 56401.
When you think of Richard, celebrate the good memories you have of him.
Funeral Arrangements are taken care of by the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program at 612-625-1111.
