Last week, Riverwood Healthcare Center made a few changes to further relax Covid-19 restrictions.
The screening stations for symptom checking and temperature monitoring at the Riverwood Aitkin main entrance and Therapy Services entrances have been discontinued. The registration staff will continue screening for Covid-19 symptoms during the patient check-in procedure.
All visitors to the Aitkin hospital and clinic facility are asked to check in at the main lobby desk to get directed as appropriate following the current visitor restriction limits. Currently, one adult visitor is generally allowed for each hospital patient, and multiple family members may be allowed for any patient who is critically ill or dying. No child visitors under age 18 are allowed at this time.
Mask wearing continues to be required, as recommended by federal and state public health agencies, for all entering any Riverwood facility in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor.
The Surgery department will now permit one adult visitor per patient coming in for an outpatient surgical procedure. Visitors will be asked if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms as they enter the Aitkin hospital. They will also have to sign in and wear a visitor badge while in the facility and to remain in the surgery waiting area and not use the cafeteria. Social distancing will be maintained in the surgery waiting area.
