Perhaps one of the organizations who have made the greatest difference in the lives of Mille Lacs area residents is the Isle Area Food Shelf.
The number of folks they have helped has certainly increased during these COVID times, according to Karen Tramm, who serves as secretary and an alternate buyer at the food shelf. And smiles and thank yous abounded as the food shelf was able to provide over 33,500 pounds of food and supplies to the community in 2020, she said. In 2019, 30,500 pounds of food was distributed, and in 2018, 27,750 pounds were distributed.
“Our average number of households served a month is 76,” said Tramm. “Some are households of one, sometimes a couple, and of course, families with children.”
The food shelf was able to offer meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and fresh bread to the usual food shelf staples of non-perishables. Even the coveted toilet paper has been added to their rotation of offerings during the pandemic.
During the Pandemic the food shelf has some new directions, Tramm added. “We ask our clients to wait in their vehicles and their food is brought out to them. We are doing masks, and social distancing as much as possible, both when serving our clients and when preparing the bags for distribution,” she said.
The Isle Area Food Shelf was started in 1986 by a group of concerned citizens who joined together to face the problem of food insecurity in the communities around Mille Lacs Lake. The Isle VFW provided the space for the pantry, and many local organizations and churches got on board early with monetary donations to start stocking the pantry. The City of Isle stepped up with space to house the food shelf when their original location was no longer available.
The food shelf is now housed in the Isle City Garage, the building just north of the City of Isle/Library building on 2nd Ave South. We are open for clients the first and third Tuesdays each month, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We are very thankful for the support of the City of Isle, local organizations, businesses, churches, and individuals who donate financially, with non-perishables and their time,” said Tramm. “Without them, we would not be able to carry out this mission. We have been told that we are the only food shelf in Minnesota that is still entirely run by volunteers, and we just wouldn’t exist without them.”
The food shelf hopes to be continuing on long after the pandemic because hunger is a problem they can cure. “With willing helpers and the very generous community we serve, we look forward to being an asset to the Mille Lacs area for many years to come,” concluded Tramm.
Other key volunteers in the organization include Jim Maciazka (coordinator of volunteers and otherwise known as the worker-bee), Barb Stone (a main-stay volunteer for many years), Pat Kroll (treasurer and long-time volunteer), Karen Roeschlein (buyer and primary client contact person), Donna Johnson (coordinator for Isle View Apts), and Nicholas Skogen (board president).
