Terresa Louise Brown Casias passed away on January 16 in Albuquerque New Mexico. She was born on July 9 to Dewey and Dorothy Brown of Isle. Terresa grew up in Isle and attended Isle High School.
Terresa was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Paul Brown and Larry Copeland and her sister Vicki Ice.
Terresa leaves behind her husband Dan, children Bryan, Marc and Nate Miller, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, sister Joyce Odden, brother Bill Copeland and sister-in-law Mary Brown as well as many nieces and nephews.
Terresa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
