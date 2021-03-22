Terri Frazier, 53-year-old resident of Minneapolis, passed away on March 16, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Vineland Native American Chapel, 16995 Wagidaaki Drive, Onamia, MN 56359, with Pastor Joe Boeringa officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Terri was born Jan. 2, 1968 in Minneapolis.
She enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren. Terri loved going to church, Bible study and singing. Listening to music, sewing, quilting and coloring was how she liked to spend her time. Terri will be dearly missed by all.
Terri Frazier is survived by her loving daughter, Rochelle (Andrew) Olivarez; grandchildren: Abel and Jordyn Olivarez and Taryn Roy; sister, Trina Martinez; niece, Alexis; nephews, Robert and Alexander; aunts, Beverly Nalewaja and Raeanne McKenzie; cousins, Nicole and Sybil Nalewaja and Raina McKenzie
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Mitchell and Phyllis McKenzie; daughter, Rieva; husband, Richard; and her uncle, Michael Nalewaja.
