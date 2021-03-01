Like a 4 -Motor bomber no place to land,
You have landed now.
Terry Lynn Hauglid
Dec. 5, 1943 - Feb. 27 2021
Terry Lynn Hauglid was born on Dec. 5, 1943 to Ludvig and Anna (Halvorson) Hauglid in Pipestone. Terry enjoyed spending his time on his farm in Malmo. He loved spending his summer months haying, having hayrides and bonfires with his family and friends. He enjoyed taking care of his cattle and his dogs were very precious to him. In the winter months Terry enjoyed cutting firewood, having a bonfire in the woods and roasting old fashioned hot dogs with an ice cold beer. He loved having company over and being the life of the party. He was a wonderful Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend and most of all the best Father in the World. He will truly be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvig and Anna Hauglid; his brothers: Clayton, Darren, Ronald and James Hauglid; sisters: Ardyce, Anna and Sonja; sister-in-law, Lorraine; brother-in-laws: Fred, Ralph, John Sr. and Carl; son-in-law, Stanley; nieces and nephews: Angel, Sonja, Philanna, Clayton, Suzanne, Greg, Kai, John Jr. and Micheal. Also, his beloved dogs: Carlos, King, Sam, Alie, Teacher, Duke, Jesse and his horse Shorti.
Terry is survived by his children: Terrylynn Berkholz (Andy Osterdyk), Isle; Dean and Niki Kapsner, Hillman; Neil and Angie Biermaier, Harris; Todd and Jenny Peterson, Siren, Wisconsin; Jared Nelson, Rogers; Anna Haggberg (Chad Mcduff), Isle; Emily Eklund (Ed Mauer), Isle; Jeremy Haggberg, Isle.
Terry is also survived by his grandchildren: Tom, Heather, Neil, Emma, Nora, Dillon, Cody, Sydney, Maggie, Madison, Marie, Macy, Hunter, Tucker, Levi, Ava, Owen, Mylee, Charlie and 15 great-grandchildren; nephews: Jesse, Calvin, Pierre, Troy, Tim, Jimmy, Jody, Lud Jr., Drew, Jimmy, Jeffrey, David and Phillip Jr.; nieces: Sheena, Anna, Michelle, Pam, Cindy, Kim, Kia, Coleen, Jenny, Tammy, Farrah and Kathy.
Terry will be missed by his brother, Lud Hauglid, Malmo; sisters: Sharon (Hauglid) Hawkins, Coon Rapids; Linda Hauglid, Malmo; Lana Iverson (Hauglid), Hitchcock, South Dakota; Lori (Hauglid) Dan Houle, Ely; sister-in-laws Eunice Hauglid and Phyllis Hauglid. Terry will be missed by his friends dearly. He enjoyed their company and all the good times and memories they have shared together. Terry will be missed dearly by his dogs Ginger, Goldie, Deacon and his cat Mama. May we always cherish the memories that we have together.
“ An Old Norsk Prayer”
Lo there do I see my Father
Lo there do I see my Mother
And my sisters and my brothers
Lo there do I see the line
Of my people back to the beginning
Lo, they do call to me.
They bid me take my place among them,
In the halls of Valhalla, where the brave may live forever.
