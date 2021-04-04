Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, affiliated with the Missouri Synod, celebrated its centennial in 2020 with the motto, “100 Years of Making Christ Known.” It continued that mission by contributing time, talents and treasure to various local, national and international organizations while maintaining worship services using pandemic protocols.
Community outreach occurred by sponsoring once again the Baby Bottle Campaign to raise funds for the Rum River Life Choices Center, providing handmade quilts to area social service organizations and the Isle after-prom party, contributing funds for district and national mission projects, donating to the Isle Area Food Shelf, continuing to recycle through the county program and participating in Feed My Starving Children.
Trinity members donated items to the local thrift store and volunteered there and at the local food shelf. Trinity provided access with increased technology to its Sunday morning and Wednesday evening Lenten divine worship services with FM radio and YouTube broadcasts, including to the Onamia Long-Term Care Center.
Additionally, members could attend in person with choices of sanctuary, narthex, fellowship room or by remaining in their cars in the parking lot. Those who remained in their vehicles received a service bulletin. Communion occurred with a single line distribution and those outside drove to the front of the church to receive that sacrament.
All organizations continued regular meetings utilizing safe-distancing and wearing masks. The Sunday School presented its Christmas Program as usual, drawing in members of the community. Trinity continued its normal activities and supported the community while working within the Covid protocols, getting out its message of “100 Years of Making Christ Known.”
The pandemic strengthened the church body and its commitment to enhanced technology, which will continue in the future.
