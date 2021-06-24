A group of Mille Lacs County residents attended the June 15 Mille Lacs County Board meeting hoping to learn more about the inner workings of local government, looking for more government transparency and hoping to voice their opinion during an open forum time.
Without disclosing their names, one individual said outside of the meeting, “We are reclaiming our ‘for the people and of the people’ starting from ground level up. And as a citizen, we don’t know what’s going on in the meeting unless we are here.”
The group did disclose they are from the Mille Lacs County Patriots and the Mille Lacs County Revolution groups, which held a rally north of Milaca over the weekend, and that they plan to show up at future county board meetings.
“We want our government to actually represent us and stop pushing for more big government – they never pull back on things once it’s been done. Five thousand dollars to tell you that it’s an ice castle or a camper,” said another individual referring to the $5,000 retainer fee passed by the county board that same day for legal advice regarding land usage. “It’s nobody’s business. We pay an unruly amount of tax in Mille Lacs County.”
The group expressed its frustration that they were not allowed to speak at a public meeting as Mille Lacs County does not have a public forum during their regular meetings as many counties do. This is a time for citizens to speak on any topic of their choosing for up to three to five minutes.
The idea of implementing a public forum has been brought up and discussed by the county board but has not been acted upon.
“We’re not able to speak without getting on the agenda,” reiterated one individual. “This is frustrating.”
The group also stated that public officials not showing up to work or to meetings was a source of frustration being that they are paid for by taxpayer dollars. Mille Lacs County, however, has been one of the few counties in the state that have met primarily in-person for county board meetings, with their administration also showing up in-person for work since the onset of the pandemic over a year ago.
But many of the county workers, primarily in human services, have been working remotely during the pandemic citing Governor Tim Walz’s mandate that if “you can work from home, you should work from home.” Most of the county workers are now working in-person.
As for surrounding counties, Aitkin, Kanabec, Crow Wing, Sherburne and Pine counties all have an open forum time. Morrison County does not. Typically the public comment time is built into the beginning of the meetings where citizens can speak for up to three to five minutes and where the county board generally does not engage in discussion or debate but will take the information and find answers if that is appropriate.
