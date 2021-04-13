Spring is the great hope that our planet gives us each year.
We hope that the weather will be our friend and not our foe. We see hope in the increasing sunshine, hope that crops, once planted, will be showered with nourishing rain, and hope that the greening of our landscape signals a fresh start for us all.
Do you hope for a fresh start in the spring as much as I do?
I love spring cleaning – even through I despise regular cleaning. I like digging through to the back of the closets and to the bottom of the junk drawers, and I sort everything into piles of keep, toss, donate. My hope springs eternal that I will stay organized this year.
And digging in the dirt to plant a few flowers brings me great joy – even if I know that the critters who claim my yard as their home will soon destroy them. I hope to enjoy the colorful beauty for a few brief moments.
And let’s not forget about the hope of connecting with friends and family now that it’s a bit warmer out. I make so many plans in the spring. I hope to have so many picnics on so many lake shores.
This is all good hope, but this is also fragile hope. This hope is human hope and will likely end in a bit of disappointment. Now, don’t get me wrong. The processes of cleaning and organizing, digging and planting, and even list-making and dreaming are all good things. But I will find myself disappointed in my own humanity at many points along the way. My knees will get sore when I’m cleaning. I’ll get ornery with those dang squirrels. And I will grow sad and frustrated with the limitations of time and distance in trying to gather with my loved ones.
Hope placed in human things and in human beings can, and often does, end in disappointment. This is why we Christians talk about placing our ultimate hope in Jesus. Now, I have heard a number of different people describe what it means for them to place their hope in Jesus, but for me it simply means to trust. I trust that I am loved beyond my wildest imaginings. I trust that I am not alone in my suffering. I trust that all of my sins and our sins are forgiven. And ultimately, it is this trust that gives me peace when all of my other hopes are dashed once again.
However, I am not knocking spring. It is still a great sign of hope. Trees that once looked dead are soon budding and looking alive once again. We witness resurrection all around us as animals emerge from hibernation and begin to live among us again. Life emerges in full bloom. This is good hope.
Jess Olson is the pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia.
