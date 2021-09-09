Friends of Father Hennepin, a group dedicated to the support and preservation of Father Hennepin State Park and established on June 10, 2003, was dissolved on July 24, 2021.
The group met with park officials late July to turn over the balance of their funds and get one last photo together.
During their meeting on July 24 while having a discussion on whether to remain a group or dissolve, there was consensus that they had achieved much of what they wanted to do. Factoring that in, along with the age of the members, they made the decision to dissolve the group. Friends of Father Hennepin President Dave Oslin said that he is confident that the park is in great hands.
History of Friends of Father Hennepin
When the group was founded, the park manager was Bob Johnson and the president of the group was Kate Henderson. Friends of Father Hennepin was a multigenerational group of volunteers who assisted with the preservation and beautification of the park. The members met and worked closely with park management and staff on various projects.
Members of the group also assisted in grant writing for installing the park’s playground equipment and sand base, along with helping provide the installation of signage at the beach.
Over the last 20 plus years (the organization informally began in 1998 as a group of friends), they have been instrumental in projects such as osprey nesting in park wetlands; sponsoring of the candlelight ski at the park; Soo Line Trail spur; ECE clean up day involving the planting of trees, the raking of grounds, leveling gravel on camper pads and working on trails; giving out root beer floats to campers during the park’s open houses; and hosting a brat/hotdog stand at Teals Market. One member of the group assisted with the rehabilitation of many park trails over the years.
Funds left in the group’s account will be placed into an account to be used for different projects at Father Hennepin. The written history and documents will be kept at the park headquarters, and other property such as paper products will be given to the Mille Lacs Driftskippers.
President Dave Oslin said of the dissolving of the group, “I’ve been involved in a lot of civic organizations, but this one has been my favorite as there have been more doings than meetings. And the members have truly been my friends.” He added that it was also a joy to work in such a beautiful setting at Father Hennepin.
“Thank you to the past and present officers and members and to Kris Erickson, manager of Father Hennepin and Kathio state parks, and to Willow Shields, assistant manager for the great working relationship we’ve had, and to past park managers,” said Oslin. “They have always been great to work with over the years.”
