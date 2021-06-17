Tim and Tina Chapman continue their quest for quality fish – except in a much warmer and less frozen location.
The Chapman's, former owners of Chapman’s Mille Lacs Resort & Guide Service in Isle, and who were prominently noted in the Mille Lacs Community, have pulled up their anchor and reset it in The Keys of Florida.
The Chapman's purchased a condo in Marathon, Florida and now spend their time working on typical new home ventures like painting and decorating. “Tim is doing some minor maintenance jobs around our complex,” said Tina. “I’m doing some part time work with website design and bookkeeping.” Tina is still active with organizations such as the Drift Skippers and Isle Chamber, but from a distance.
The Chapman's put an offer in on a condo in Marathon in early December of last year, and it was rejected. “We’ve always gone on the premise that what’s meant to be is meant to be, so we wrote it off and figured we’d still be in Isle,” recalled Tina. “Three weeks later our realtor called and said she accepted the offer. Then we had to get rid of everything we had put in storage from the resort!”
Life now is a bit different for the couple. “We are both enjoying fishing, swimming in the pool and a less stressful life. We both commented how strange it was to have Memorial Weekend off for the first time in 28 years,” reflected Tina.
With their new boat purchased last year, formerly owned by Mel Johnson (Steve Johnson’s father of Johnson’s Portside who passed away last year), anchored just 29 steps from their door (Tim counted them), the Chapman's have a view of the beautiful Boot Key Harbor.
They named their boat the “Last Rezort” to indicate this will be their last purchase of a resort for themselves.
Getting to the Keys didn’t happen overnight. The couple had been visiting the Keys for over 15 years, staying in different locations. They started in Islamorada, then Duck Key and then on to Marathon. “We looked at other Florida locations, but when we stayed down here last November for the whole month, we knew this is where we wanted to end up,” said Tina. We also looked in the Stuart, Florida and Hutchinson Island area. We liked the fishing opportunities in the Keys. It was just a feeling that we had, can’t really explain it – we decided to jump in with both feet.”
When asked how they learned to fish the sea, Tina said that Tim has learned over the years as they’ve been vacationers by renting a boat on each vacation. “He bought a GPS chip for the ocean area that we live in. He’d sit in the chair in Minnesota, watch YouTube videos and investigate,” Tina quipped. “He also got to know some of the captains down here.”
Tina said that there is still a ton to learn, but that’s the fun of it. As far as fish go, Mahi would be the fish of choice, she added.
The pandemic put a slight delay on their plans, however. “COVID hit and the Keys completely locked their doors to visitors, so we owned a 24 foot Pro Line with a 200 hp Honda and couldn’t get down there,” recalled Tina. They were finally able to reach the Keys in November and were able to stay a month. While there, they experienced their first tropical storm and got to use their boat.
She noted that at this point their health is good, other than having various aches and pains, but that they have seen family and friends battle health issues and never get to enjoy their later years.
“We are thankful that life is allowing us to do this,” said Tina. “We worked hard to get where we are today.”
