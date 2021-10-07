St. Cloud State University (SCSU) alumnus and Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe Management Coordinator, Monte Fronk is speaking at the SCSU campus to share a tragic but impactful story about his daughter on Thursday, October 7th.
His daughter, Nada Fronk was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at the age of 24. Her father says for much of Nada’s childhood she was trafficked and missing, but when rescued, found a life of education and graduated high school.
Nationally there are more than 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native Women that have experienced violence in their lifetime.
The presentation is from 2-3:15 p.m. in the Voyagers Room located in the Atwood Memorial Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.