Economic Development Manager Mike Wimmer was in the midst of his last day when he presented to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners for the final time on Nov. 1. He highlighted challenges counties across the state and country are facing, challenges like workforce issues, child care availability, and broadband access, as well as housing.
Wimmer spoke about current grant applications in review for greater broadband access, a need rather than a want in an increasingly online world. According to a letter Chair Genny Reynolds signed in August in support of an SCI Broadband grant application, “nearly 40 percent of households in Mille Lacs County lack access” to broadband that would meet the state’s goals for 2026.
Those goals from the State of Minnesota are two-fold: The first, that “no later than 2022, all Minnesota businesses and homes have access to high-speed broadband … [with] minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second …” The second is, by 2026, for businesses and homes to “have access to at least one provider of broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second …”
Because of the low return on investment for companies to provide better and faster connections to rural areas, there are “challenges” to that timeline, Wimmer said, which may make it “tempting to become fatigued.” And while broadband doesn’t make a community desirable in and of itself, a community without broadband is undesirable for most families today.
Wimmer talked about the developing technology of 5G, a wireless option, which he called “promising,” but he encouraged the board and county to continue pushing for fiber-to-premises connection “as far as possible.” At this moment in time, the new technology is costly. Fiber-to-premises, or FTP, is more reliable and can provide more consistent speeds, even during “network congestion or outages due to obstructions or inclement weather,” according to a CNET article comparing 5G to wired connection.
He brought attention to East Central Energy’s recent decision to begin exploring broadband options. He believes the cooperative is “in a good position to tackle” issues concerning connectivity in low population-density areas. ECE’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to “enter the broadband business,” according to a press release from ECE.
Ty Houglum, vice president/chief information officer of ECE, said the Oct. 27 board decision came after “nearly a year of hard work, including grant applications, a feasibility study, meetings with local entities, additional research and learning from other co-ops that offer broadband.” The release also stated, “the co-op plans to prioritize unserved and underserved locations” throughout their 14-county service area.
On the heels of ECE’s release, the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative announced on Nov. 2 that they received nearly $3.8 million as a Rural Development investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The money will allow MLEC to “deploy a fiber-to-the-home network to connect 473 people, 15 farms and nine businesses to high-speed internet in Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties.”
MLEC will partner with Consolidated Telecommunications Company on the construction of the announced project, which is expected to begin in late 2023; the release also noted the cooperative will “make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.” Additionally, a map of the project is available for viewing at www.mlecmn.net/fiber.
Other issues Wimmer addressed before the board included housing and child care availability, and the workforce. The three issues are related, as the workforce may be seeing challenges due to lack of adequate housing, leading to longer commute times, which in turn can lead to lower retention rates. Wimmer said there is a “big gap” in what he calls “workforce housing.” Developers can build a luxury apartment building with units that are $1,500 a month for about the same price they can build a basic unit that can only fetch $1,000 a month. The luxury apartment would be a better return on their investment. And while the state has initiatives and incentives for low-income housing, the gap comes between those two ends of the spectrum.
He recommended a housing study that may be beneficial for the county to invest in, which would provide information for potential developers to know what the needs are and how to address them.
According to data released from Minnesota DEED (Department of Employment and Economic Development) in August, workers in Mille Lacs County have a longer average commute time than the rest of the state, and a smaller percentage of workers both live and work here in the county. Additionally, the county has a lower median income than the state, “and a higher percentage of households with incomes below $50,000.” Mille Lacs County ranked 75 out of 87 counties for the highest median household income.
The county profile data stated an hourly wage of $14.99 is required for a single person living alone in order to meet basic needs; an hourly wage of $17.13 would be required for a “typical family,” with two adults and one child. The cost of living in Mille Lacs County was estimated to be $31,187 for a single person and $53,443 for the typical family. This is slightly under the estimated average for the state of Minnesota, which was estimated at $33,708 and $60,540, respectively.
Related to this, Mille Lacs County had a “lower labor force participation rate,” according to DEED. Wimmer said demographic challenges play into this, as many workers age out of the workforce and many parents dropped out of the workforce due to pandemic-related issues. He also referred to “high labor churn.” In 2021, the unemployment rate, according to DEED, was at 5.2% in the county. That number is actually down from an unemployment rate of 8.8% in 2020 and 5.7% in 2019, pre-pandemic. With that, however, “the number of unemployed workers actively seeking work in Mille Lacs County declined over the past year, and is down compared to 2019,” according to DEED’s data. And while “job stayers,” Wimmer said, experienced stagnant or declined wages when compared to cost of living increases, “job switchers” have been less impacted by inflation, as they saw better wages.
When it comes to child care, the East Central Regional Development Commission partnered with First Children’s Finance to conduct a study on the county’s needs. Currently, a committee is in place, which includes members of the community, “with the goal of developing strategies to address the childcare availability gap in the county,” according to a county board’s August agenda form, when the board approved unanimously to form the committee.
Michelle Thomas of ECRDC previously explained the intent of the study and the follow-up committee. By understanding the child care gap better, Thomas said, counties can start to “address the workforce shortage in the region.” Availability of child care can determine if families stay in the area or leave, re-enter the workforce, and it can help or cause stress associated with child care selection, she added.
