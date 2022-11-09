Economic Development Manager Mike Wimmer was in the midst of his last day when he presented to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners for the final time on Nov. 1. He highlighted challenges counties across the state and country are facing, challenges like workforce issues, child care availability, and broadband access, as well as housing.

Wimmer spoke about current grant applications in review for greater broadband access, a need rather than a want in an increasingly online world. According to a letter Chair Genny Reynolds signed in August in support of an SCI Broadband grant application, “nearly 40 percent of households in Mille Lacs County lack access” to broadband that would meet the state’s goals for 2026. 

