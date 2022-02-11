Susan Ellingson of Cold Spring shared a smile with former Minnesota Twins star (and sultan of swat and smiles) Justin Morneau who was signing a Twins jersey during the middle of the Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic at Hunter’s Point Resort on Mille Lacs last Saturday.
Susan Ellingson of Cold Spring shared a smile with former Minnesota Twins star (and sultan of swat and smiles) Justin Morneau who was signing a Twins jersey during the middle of the Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic at Hunter’s Point Resort on Mille Lacs last Saturday.
Photo by Bob Statz
And the winner is!
It took Kris-Jon Jacobson and his daughter Maggie over an hour to award all the prizes at Jacobson’s annual KJ Ice Jam on Saturday, Feb. 5 on Mille Lacs’ south side. The event wound up in a big tent at Bay View Lodge where three bands were featured.
There were at least two fishing tourneys on Mille Lacs Lake last weekend, including the 2022 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic staged at Hunter’s Point Resort on the east side of the big lake and the 15th annual KJ’s Ice Jam Fishing Contest on the south side
Morneau Classic
By 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, at least a dozen huge walleye and northerns were on display on a plywood board at Hunter’s Point Resort as patrons of the Morneau contest dropped off their fish for weigh-in, then gathered in a large tent to great and receive autographs from former pro athletes.
Capping off the event, 80 door prizes were awarded, along with prizes for the top five places in four different fish categories including walleye, northern, perch and other. First place in the walleye division went to Caleb Larsen who turned in a 4.05-pound pike.
Proceeds from this tourney benefit United Heroes League, a non-profit organization that helps military families build confidence, friendships and engagement through sports.
KJ Ice Jam
Later in the day, nearly 500 ticket-holders gathered near Kris-Jon Jacobson’s (KJ’s) Fishhouse landing on the south end of Mille Mille Lacs eager to hear their number called as winners of the many door prizes, along with five $100 cash prizes given for fish caught. Fees for the KJ Jam also included entry to the giant tent set up at Bay View Lodge where, starting at 7 p.m., three bands were featured throughout the evening.
