Suzanne Toftey loves the richness of the color. She loves the beauty and history of Norwegian rosemaling. She loves hiding her trademark, a Norwegian Christmas elf called a Niss, in her scenes and landscapes. She loves using her two blonde and blue-eyed grandchildren as models for her traditional Norwegian paintings. Suzanne loves to be immersed in traditional Norwegian culture.
The amber-colored knotty pine walls of her Norwegian-styled home on Malone Island in Isle are adorned with her work, from huge basswood plates painted in the Telemark style of rosemaling, named after the Telemark region in Norway, to the holiday scenes with smiling Scandinavian youngsters inspired by her grandchildren, Megan and Matthew.
Suzanne Toftey’s paintings, distributed through her own business called Suzanne’s Nordic Images, have a feeling of authenticity that was not obtained by chance. The artist’s dedication to the culture is evident. “I like to be as traditional as I can with the art,” she said.
A Norwegian herself, she first began to learn about her heritage in college. “I went to St. Olaf College, and that really brought out the Norwegian heritage in me,” said Toftey. “And my husband, Jack, is Norwegian too.”
When the Tofteys retired and moved from St. Cloud to Isle seven years ago, they built their house in the traditional Norwegian style. She studied rosemaling at Nesterheim Norwegian American Museum, in Decorah, Iowa, with top rosemalers from Norway. She traveled to Norway in 1990 and visited many museums to learn more about the Norwegian culture and rosemaling. Suzanne incorporates the rosemaling in her scenes, paying great attention to details.
Toftey’s original series, Takk for Maten, “Thanks for the Food,” is a series of paintings on basswood squares, surrounded by the Telemark-style rosemaling. In many of the paintings in the series, Suzanne features her grandchildren, posed with various traditional Norwegian dishes.
Suzanne’s rosemaling glows with cadmium red and Prussian blue, two colors of oil paint that are predominant in her designs. Traditional red and blue backgrounds are her favorite, and on top of that, she paints liquid, flowing patterns of flowers, leaves and vines, the muted tones having a softer, duskier effect than the stark blue-on-white patterns characteristic of Swedish rosemaling. “I like the Telemark style of rosemaling,” she said. “It’s softer and more feminine.”
Suzanne added, “The personality comes out in a lot of rosemaling. It combines all the things that you’ve learned about art.
Suzanne found enthusiastic audiences for her work. With Scandinavian festivals and singings all over the Midwest, she has opportunities to sell and advertise her works to fans of Nordic art and culture. One thing that many of her followers look for in her work is the Nisse that she hides in the background of her scenes.
After leaving the Nisse out once, fans complained, and she has had to include one in her paintings ever since. “I have always had to put in the Nisse in my paintings. People won’t let me get away without it,” she said.
Suzanne has recently been commissioned by a Norwegian ceramics company to design six annual Christmas plate and mug sets. They are also planning to produce tiles, mugs, and possibly figurines from other designs. With all this enthusiasm, both from the artist and the audience, Suzanne admits that she gets swamped sometimes with the details that come with doing business across a country and, sometimes, on another continent.
“I’ve got all these ideas that I want to do. I’ve almost always got one thing going, or two or three,” Toftey said,
