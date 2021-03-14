A large gray hawk, weighing four pounds, that has been molesting the pheasants all winter, finally met his Waterloo Sunday while chasing the pheasants from the feed hooper (put out by the Harms boys) to the evergreen hedge, which has been a haven for the pheasants all winter. After a long fight, he finally came out to take off, but Arthur had watched the procedure and took a peg at Mr. Hawk and laid him out.
OPSTEAD QUIPS ---
“TALKING ABOUT ANGELS”
Gordon Cooper’s guardian angel was with him (me, too) when, on his way to work Friday a.m., he “stopped” at his father’s to pick up his bro, Ralph, when the tie-rod on his car dropped off. Just think what could have happened on No. 56 when the car hit a few of those Minnesota heaves. Gordon and companions would have been still going, à la wings.
-SHORT STORY-
Enroute to the basketball tournament at Cambridge, Minn., a certain Nash car was initiated to “The Bump” on Hwy. 65 between Warman and Mora. Scene, backseat before “bump”: - Jimmy Nelson - three dozen eggs - two cartons milk - two pounds of tomatoes - one buttermilk jug. Scene, after “bump”: Hash à la Jimmy, scrambled eggs under and over - tomatoes on the side - garnished with buttermilk jug served with Hom. milk.
-JUST A THOUGHT-
Too bad a coin slot was not built into the new liquor store door, so that to gain entrance a dime would have to be dropped into the slot to open the door, said dime rolling into a fund box for an equipped clinic or hospital for Isle and the vicinity. This would ensure a doctor’s care which we badly need.
Then again, instead of paying for a second cup of coffee, donate the same fund in the restaurants (which would still allow at least $1.25 a pound a coffee).
Now, who do you think would do the most drinking to help the fund along without bellyaching?
REDTOP
Last Thursday, March 1, Wilbert Dusosky underwent an operation for hernia at the Mora hospital. His wife is staying at the home of her parents, the Van Vliets, at Mora, while their two small children, Barbara and David, are staying at Joe Dusosky’s.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dusosky visited Wibert on Sunday and reported that he is doing well.
Cpl. Francis Martin, who is stationed at Andrews Field, Washington, D.C., arrive home Sunday evening on a 21-day convalescent pass.
Sunday callers at the L.A. Nelson home were Mr. and Mrs. Albert Nilson, of Worthington, and John Purdes, of Wahkon.
Everyone here is busy digging out after the second heavy snowfall in the last few days.
Rudolph Haggberg has been on the sick list the past few days with a bad cold.
Visitors at Rudolph Haggberg’s Sunday were Gustie Haggberg, Howard Paulsen, and Freddie Haggberg and sons, all of Isle.
Mrs. Martin Ruud and Darlene visited Sunday afternoon with the L. A. Nelsons.
