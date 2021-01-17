Ice capades

Kanence Grothaus, Aubree Jones, and Natasha Grothaus took advantage of ideal winter weather last weekend to get some skating in on the city skating rink in downtown Onamia. The rink is open to skaters all times, but the warming house is closed due to COVID protocols. Supervised hours included Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3-6 p.m., Saturday form 1-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. An outdoor toilet is available.
